Microsoftが打ち出した「Copilot+ PC」において、Windows標準搭載となる超解像機能「Automatic Super Resolution（Auto SR）」が発表されている。当初ARM環境に限定されることもあってか、互換性リストがサードパーティのWebページで公開中。いまのところ12のゲームタイトルで使えるようだ。

Windows超解像機能「Auto SR」対応ゲームリストが公開中。『SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE』でも使える

Microsoftは40 TOPS以上の推論性能を備えたPCを「Copilot+ PC」として再定義しており、今のところ「Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite」を搭載したデバイスのみが条件を満たしている。このデバイスでは超解像機能「Automatic Super Resolution（Auto SR）」を利用でき、GPUベンダーによらないアップスケーリングを適用可能。今回標準で対応しているゲームタイトルとして、12のゲームがリストアップされている。

7 Days to Die

BeamNG drive

Borderlands 3

Control

Dark Souls III

God od War

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Sekiro; Shadows Die Twice

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

The Witcher 3; Wild Hunt

