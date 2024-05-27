Windows超解像機能「Auto SR」対応ゲームリストが公開中。『SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE』でも使える

Microsoftが打ち出した「Copilot+ PC」において、Windows標準搭載となる超解像機能「Automatic Super Resolution（Auto SR）」が発表されている。当初ARM環境に限定されることもあってか、互換性リストがサードパーティのWebページで公開中。いまのところ12のゲームタイトルで使えるようだ。
Microsoftは40 TOPS以上の推論性能を備えたPCを「Copilot+ PC」として再定義しており、今のところ「Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite」を搭載したデバイスのみが条件を満たしている。このデバイスでは超解像機能「Automatic Super Resolution（Auto SR）」を利用でき、GPUベンダーによらないアップスケーリングを適用可能。今回標準で対応しているゲームタイトルとして、12のゲームがリストアップされている。
- 7 Days to Die
- BeamNG drive
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Dark Souls III
- God od War
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Sekiro; Shadows Die Twice
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- The Witcher 3; Wild Hunt
