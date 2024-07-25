待望のRyzen 9000シリーズが発売延期 - レビュワー向けサンプルも遅れていた報道が裏付けられる

米AMDは7月25日（日本時間）、X（旧Twitter）上に投稿する形で、同社最新プロセッサ「Ryzen 9000シリーズ」の発売を延期すると明らかにした。

AMDのComputing & Graphics部門でSVPとGMを務めるJack Huynh氏がX（旧Twitter）上で発表した内容。これによるとAMD Ryzen 9000シリーズにおける最終チェックの結果、パートナー向けに出荷した初期生産ユニットが期待通りの品質を満たしていなかったことが判明したという。このため交換にかかる分のスケジュールが後ろ倒しになり、グローバルではRyzen 7 9700XとRyzen 5 9600Xが8月8日発売、Ryzen 9 9950XとRyzen 9 9900Xは8月15日発売へと変更される。

We appreciate the excitement around Ryzen 9000 series processors. During final checks, we found the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations. Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality…