ユービーアイソフトは、『プリンス オブ ペルシャ 失われた王冠』の無料体験版を1月12日2時からNintendo Switch、PlayStation 5、PlayStation 4、Xbox Series X|S、Xbox One、Windows PC（Epic Games Store / Ubisoft Store）にて配信する。

『プリンス オブ ペルシャ 失われた王冠』は、メトロイドヴァニアジャンルの2Dアクションアドベンチャー。無料体験版では、『プリンス オブ ペルシャ 失われた王冠』本編の一部がプレイ可能で、「時の力」や「アミュレット」などを使用したゲームプレイを体験できる。体験版の仕様は製品版と異なる場合がある。以前の発表では、1月11日に体験版を配信開始する予定だったが、1月12日に訂正された。

製品版の発売日は1月18日。PlayStation、Xbox、PCの デラックスエディションを購入すると1月15日から実施されるアーリーアクセスでプレイできる。Nintendo Switch版デラックスエディションはアーリーアクセスの対象外だ。

『プリンス オブ ペルシャ 失われた王冠』ストーリートレーラー

