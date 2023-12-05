NVIDIA RTX対応タイトルは500以上に！ 『サイバーパンク2077』の描画品質をさらに高めるGeForce向け最新ドライバ

米NVIDIAは12月4日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「Game Ready Driver 546.29」ダウンロードページのほか、GeForce Experienceからもダウンロードして適用できる。

NVIDIA GeForceシリーズ向けのドライバアップデート。『Call of Duty: Warzone』でついにDLSS 3がサポートされるほか、レイ再構成技術によるパストレーシング機能も搭載。『サイバーパンク2077』ではいずれの機能もすでに導入されているが、今回のドライバアップデートで機能強化が図られており、画質の強化が行われるという。そのほか、『Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora』でDLSSを正式サポートし、『THRONE AND LIBERTY』にもDay 0対応する。

なお、既存の不具合として認知されている、Discord使用時の画面共有機能において正常な色が出力されない問題は未解決だ。

Today we celebrate a milestone years in the making, 500 #RTXON games and apps!



500 games and applications that have revolutionized the ways to play and create with ray tracing, DLSS and other AI-powered technologies.



Thank you to the publishers and developers who brought RTX to… pic.twitter.com/2i64GzQd8S