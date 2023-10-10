英Nothingは10月6日、X（旧Twitter）上でスマートフォンアクセサリーブランド「CASETiFY」とのコラボを発表した。コラボアイテムはCASETiFYの公式通販サイトで販売されており、日本からも購入できる。

  • Nothing CASETiFY コラボ

    CASETiFYから「Nothing Phone」風の他社スマートフォン用ケースが登場。冗談のような製品だが、まさかのNothing公式コラボである

ワイヤレスイヤホン「Nothing Ear (2)」とCASETiFY製ポーチのセット（21,100円）のほか、Nothing“以外”のスマートフォンに対応した各種ケース（8,700円）をラインナップする。

「Case (1)」「Case (2)」「Case (3)」「Case (4)」とNothing製品の命名規則にならった4種のバリエーションが用意されており、いずれもNothing製スマートフォンの背面から中身が透けて見えるデザインを再現している。Case (1)とCase (2)は「Nothing Phone (2)」の内部構造がモデルになっており、Case (3)とCase (4)は新規デザインのようだ。

対応機種はiPhone X／XR／XS／XS Max／11 Pro／11 Pro Max／12 mini／12／12 Pro／12 Pro Max／13 mini／13／13 Pro／13 Pro Max／14／14 Plus／14 Pro／14 Pro Max／15／15 Plus／15 Pro／15 Pro Max、Galaxy S22／S22+／S22 Ultra／S23／S23+／S23 Ultra、Pixel 6／6 Pro／7／7 Pro。

  • Case (1)

    Case (1)

  • Case (2)

    Case (2)

  • Case (3)

    Case (3)

  • Case (4)

    Case (4)