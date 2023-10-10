英Nothingは10月6日、X（旧Twitter）上でスマートフォンアクセサリーブランド「CASETiFY」とのコラボを発表した。コラボアイテムはCASETiFYの公式通販サイトで販売されており、日本からも購入できる。
ワイヤレスイヤホン「Nothing Ear (2)」とCASETiFY製ポーチのセット（21,100円）のほか、Nothing“以外”のスマートフォンに対応した各種ケース（8,700円）をラインナップする。
「Case (1)」「Case (2)」「Case (3)」「Case (4)」とNothing製品の命名規則にならった4種のバリエーションが用意されており、いずれもNothing製スマートフォンの背面から中身が透けて見えるデザインを再現している。Case (1)とCase (2)は「Nothing Phone (2)」の内部構造がモデルになっており、Case (3)とCase (4)は新規デザインのようだ。
対応機種はiPhone X／XR／XS／XS Max／11 Pro／11 Pro Max／12 mini／12／12 Pro／12 Pro Max／13 mini／13／13 Pro／13 Pro Max／14／14 Plus／14 Pro／14 Pro Max／15／15 Plus／15 Pro／15 Pro Max、Galaxy S22／S22+／S22 Ultra／S23／S23+／S23 Ultra、Pixel 6／6 Pro／7／7 Pro。
Nothing x @CASETiFY— Nothing (@nothing) October 6, 2023
Together we have made four exclusive smartphone cases to celebrate Nothing’s iconic smartphone design.
Made specifically to fit the complete range of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models (+ others!).
So everyone can have a taste of Nothing. pic.twitter.com/a0LMd4W43P