英Nothingは10月6日、X（旧Twitter）上でスマートフォンアクセサリーブランド「CASETiFY」とのコラボを発表した。コラボアイテムはCASETiFYの公式通販サイトで販売されており、日本からも購入できる。

ワイヤレスイヤホン「Nothing Ear (2)」とCASETiFY製ポーチのセット（21,100円）のほか、Nothing“以外”のスマートフォンに対応した各種ケース（8,700円）をラインナップする。

「Case (1)」「Case (2)」「Case (3)」「Case (4)」とNothing製品の命名規則にならった4種のバリエーションが用意されており、いずれもNothing製スマートフォンの背面から中身が透けて見えるデザインを再現している。Case (1)とCase (2)は「Nothing Phone (2)」の内部構造がモデルになっており、Case (3)とCase (4)は新規デザインのようだ。

対応機種はiPhone X／XR／XS／XS Max／11 Pro／11 Pro Max／12 mini／12／12 Pro／12 Pro Max／13 mini／13／13 Pro／13 Pro Max／14／14 Plus／14 Pro／14 Pro Max／15／15 Plus／15 Pro／15 Pro Max、Galaxy S22／S22+／S22 Ultra／S23／S23+／S23 Ultra、Pixel 6／6 Pro／7／7 Pro。

Nothing x @CASETiFY



Together we have made four exclusive smartphone cases to celebrate Nothing’s iconic smartphone design.

Made specifically to fit the complete range of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models (+ others!).



So everyone can have a taste of Nothing. pic.twitter.com/a0LMd4W43P