PlayStation Plusの「エクストラ」と「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「ゲームカタログ」と、PlayStation Plus「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「クラシックスカタログ」のラインアップが更新される。

新たに追加される「ゲームカタログ」のタイトルは以下の通り。2023年9月19日からの提供を予定する。

『NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…』（PS4）

『十三機兵防衛圏』（PS4）

『スターオーシャン 6 THE DIVINE FORCE』（PS5/PS4）

『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VI』（PS4）

『オーディンスフィア レイヴスラシル』（PS4）

『Unpacking』（PS5/PS4）

『This War of Mine: Final Cut』（PS5）

『Cloudpunk』（PS5/PS4）

『魂斗羅 ローグ コープス』（PS4）

『Tails Noir』（PS5/PS4）

『West of Dead』（PS4）

『STAR OCEAN5 -Integrity and Faithlessness-』（PS4）

『パウ・パトロール：ザ・ムービー アドベンチャー・シティがよんでいる』（PS5/PS4）

など

「クラシックスカタログ」の追加タイトルは以下の通り。

『スターオーシャン1 -First Departure R-』（PS4）

『STAR OCEAN Second Evolution スターオーシャン2』（PS4）

『スターオーシャン3 -Till the End of Time- ディレクターズカット』（PS4）

『スターオーシャン4 -THE LAST HOPE- 4K & Full HD Remaster』（PS4）

『ドラゴンズクラウン・プロ』（PS4）



© 2010, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Toylogic Inc.

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

©2019 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Sid Meier’s Civilization, Civilization, Civ, 2K, Firaxis Games, Take-Two Interactive Software and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

© 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by tri-Ace Inc. CHARACTER DESIGN：akiman

Planet Coaster © 2020 Frontier Developments plc. All rights reserved.

