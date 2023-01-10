サイコムは1月5日、第13世代Intel Core プロセッサを搭載するPCの新ラインナップを発表した。全モデル、構成を選択して購入できるBTOに対応する。対応するのは下記の7モデル。
スタンダードミニタワー（1機種）
- Radiant VX3100B660/D4:価格123,860円～
スタンダード省スペース型（4機種）
- Radiant SPX3100B660:価格101,820円～
- Radiant SIX3100B660:価格114,380円～
- Radiant SDM3200B660:価格128,860円～
- Radiant SBX3100B660/D4:価格107,440円～
ゲーミング（1機種）
- G-Master Velox Intel Edition:価格191,310円～
プレミアム（1機種）
- Premium-Line B660FD-Mini:価格286,110円～
これらの製品では、Intel Core i3-13100、Intel Core i5-13400F、Intel Core i5-13400、Intel Core i5-13500、Intel Core i7-13700F、Intel Core i7-13700、Intel Core i9-13900F、Intel Core i9-13900などをBTOカスタマイズで選択可能だ。メモリやストレージなども変更できる。
標準構成例を挙げると、スタンダードミニタワー「Radiant VX3100B660/D4」の主な仕様は、CPUがIntel Core i5-13400（2.5GHz）、チップセットがIntel B660、メモリがDDR4-3200 8GB（8GB×1）、ストレージが480GB SSD、グラフィックスがオンボード。OSはWindows 10 Home（64bit）。本体サイズはW195×D450×H380mm。