ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、2022年4月5日に発売されたPlayStation 5（PS5）/PlayStation 4（PS4）向けソフトウェア『MLB The Show 22』（英語版）の表紙を飾るロサンゼルス・エンゼルスの大谷翔平選手のモーショングラフィック映像を、8月15日から8月22日までJR新宿駅・東西自由通路に設置されている大型LEDビジョン「新宿ウォール456」で放映する。

期間中は、45.6ｍある超横長の大型LEDビジョン上において、渡米後に記録した時速約164キロのストレートを投げるピッチングシーン、時速191.5キロの打球を放つバッティングシーン、時速31.6キロの走塁シーンを放送する。

約164キロのストレートを投げるピッチングシーン

191.5キロの打球を放つバッティングシーン

時速31.6キロの走塁シーン

©2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. MLB and MiLB trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com and MiLB.com. The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Inc., as applicable. Visit the official website of the Hall of Fame at BaseballHall.org. Officially Licensed Product of MLB Players, Inc. MLBPA trademarks, copyrighted works and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without the written consent of MLBPA or MLB Players, Inc. Visit MLBPLAYERS.com, the Players Choice on the web. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.