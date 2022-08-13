PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）の「ゲームカタログ」のラインアップが更新される。

「ゲームカタログ」は、PS Plusのエクストラまたはプレミアムの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べるコンテンツ。2022年8月16日からは、『龍が如く 極』（PS4）、『龍が如く 極２』（PS4）、『龍が如く０ 誓いの場所』（PS4）、『Dead by Daylight』（PS5/PS4）、『聖剣伝説3 TRIALS of MANA』（PS4）、『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』（PS4）、『Bugsnax』（PS5/PS4）、『Monopoly マッドネス』（PS4）、『UNO』（PS4）の9作品が追加される。

©SEGA

© 2015-2022 Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. BEHAVIOUR®, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT® and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Behaviour Interactive Inc. in Canada, the United States of America and/or other countries. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

© 1995, 2020 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.