ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」加入者が追加料金なしで遊べるPlayStationの「フリープレイ」について、12月からのタイトルラインアップを発表した。
12月からのフリープレイタイトルは、『JUDGE EYES：死神の遺言 新価格版』『レゴ DC スーパーヴィランズ』『The Sexy Brutale（セクシー・ブルテイル）』『Godfall: Challenger Edition』の4タイトル。それぞれ、無料での提供期間は2021年12月7日から2022年1月3日まで。
『JUDGE EYES：死神の遺言 新価格版』©SEGA
『レゴ DC スーパーヴィランズ』LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS software © 2018 TT Games Ltd. Produced by TT Games under license from the LEGO Group. LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and the Knob configurations and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. © 2018 The LEGO Group. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
『The Sexy Brutale（セクシー・ブルテイル）』©2017 Cavalier Games Studios & Tequila works S.L. All rights reserved. Published by Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.
『Godfall: Challenger Edition』©2021 Counterplay Games Inc. All rights reserved. GODFALL™ Published and distributed by Gearbox Publishing. Gearbox and the Gearbox Software logo are registered trademarks, and the Gearbox Publishing logo is a trademark, of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC.