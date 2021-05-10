音声SNS「Clubhouse」のAndroidアプリ(ベータ版)がGoogle Playに登場。まずは米国で提供開始し、今後数週間のうちに世界中でダウンロード可能になる。
Android is finally here! You can download the Clubhouse beta right now in the US, & around the world in the coming days/weeks.— Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 9, 2021
Before you ask...yes, still invite-only. We're managing growth so we can build more sustainable infrastructure before the floodgates open. Soon(ish)! pic.twitter.com/EdltTZS0hD
Clubhouseを開発・運営している米Alpha Explorationが、5月9日(現地時間)にAndroidアプリのベータ版を公開。今後数週間、ユーザーからのフィードバックを集め、問題修正や機能追加を行い、正式版として展開する。Clubhouseの利用が招待制である点はiOS版と変わらない。
執筆時点では、Google PlayのClubhouseの配信ページには「事前登録」というボタンが表示されていて、すぐに利用することはできない。事前登録を行うと、利用可能になった時点で自動的にダウンロードとインストールが行われるとのこと。
なお、日本でAndoird版が使える時期について、ClubhouseのCEO兼共同創設者Paul Davison氏と、同じく創設者でCTOのRohan Seth氏は、4月23日に同サービスの中で開催された「Japan Town Hall」において「5月にテスト開始になると思う」と見通しを述べていた。