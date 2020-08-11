Check Point Software Technologiesは8月7日(米国時間)、「July‘s Most Wanted Malware: Emotet Strikes Again After Five-Month Absence - Check Point Software」において、2020年7月のマルウェアランキングを発表した。
Check Point Software Technologiesより発表された2020年7月のマルウェアランキングは次のとおり。
|順位
|トップマルウェア
|前月比較
|1
|Emotet
|↑
|2
|Dridex
|↑
|3
|Agent Tesla
|↓
|4
|Trickbot
|↑
|5
|Formbook
|↑
|6
|XMRig
|↓
|7
|Mirai
|↑
|8
|Ramnit
|↓
|9
|Glupteba
|↓
|10
|RigEK
|↑
|順位
|脆弱性
|前月比較
|1
|MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution
|↑
|2
|OpenSSL TLS DTLS Heartbeat Information Disclosure (CVE-2014-0160; CVE-2014-0346)
|↓
|3
|Command Injection Over HTTP Payload
|↑
|4
|Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass (CVE-2018-10561)
|＝
|5
|HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-13756)
|↑
|6
|Apache Struts2 Content-Type Remote Code Execution
|↑
|7
|Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure
|↓
|8
|SQL Injection (several techniques)
|↑
|9
|PHP php-cgi query string parameter code execution
|↑
|10
|WordPress portable-phpMyAdmin Plugin Authentication Bypass
|↓
|順位
|モバイルマルウェア
|1
|xHelper – A malicious application seen in the wild since March 2019, used for downloading other malicious apps and display advertisements. The application can hide itself from the user, and reinstall itself in case it was uninstalled.
|2
|Necro – Necro is an Android Trojan Dropper. It can download other malware, showing intrusive ads and stealing money by charging paid subscriptions.
|3
|PreAMo – PreAmo is an Android Malware imitates the user by clicking on banners retrieved from three ad agencies – Presage, Admob, and Mopub.
2020年7月の特徴として、Emotetが1位に返り咲いた点が指摘されている。Emotetは2020年に入ってから数カ月間活動が休止していた。Check Point Software Technologiesの研究者らは、Emotetの背後にいる開発者が機能の更新や新機能の開発を行っていたのではないかと説明している。
Emotetはバンキング型のトロイの木馬として利用されていたが、現在ではほかのマルウェアや悪意あるキャンペーンの配布元として使用されるなど、高度な自己増殖型のモジュール型トロイの木馬という側面を強めている。