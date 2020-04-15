Revised end of service date for Windows 10, version 1809: November 10, 2020 (公式ブログ)

Microsoftは米国時間2020年4月14日、Windows 10 バージョン1809など各種製品のサポート終了日を延期することを公式ブログを通じて明らかにした。Windows 10 バージョン1809は本来2020年5月12日を、最終セキュリティ更新プログラム提供日としていたが、新型コロナウイルスの影響を踏まえ、2020年11月10日が最終提供日となる。対象となるのはWindows 10 バージョン1809 Home/Pro/Pro Education/Pro for Workstations/IoT Core。その他のMicrosoft製品に対する最終セキュリティ更新プログラム提供日変更は以下のとおり。

・Windows 10 バージョン1709(Enterprise/Education/IoT Enterprise)

2020年4月14日→2020年10月13日

・Windows Server バージョン1809(Datacenter/Standard)

2020年5月12日→2020 年11月10日

・Configuration Manager バージョン1810(current branch: 現Endpoint Manager)

2020年5月27日→2020年12月1日

・SharePoint Server 2010、SharePoint Foundation 2010、およびProject Server 2010

2020年10月13日→2021年4月13日

・Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement legacy web client

2020年10月→2020年12月

・Exchange Onlineの基本認証

2020年10月13日→2021年後半



なお、2020年10月13日にサポート終了日を迎えるExchange Server 2010、Office 2010、Project 2010、Office 2016 for Mac、およびOffice 2013 connectivity to the Office 365 servicesのサポート終了日は変わらない。

阿久津良和(Cactus)