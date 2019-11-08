United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は11月7日(米国時間)、「Cisco Releases Security Updates｜CISA」において、シスコシステムズの複数の製品に脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。
これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって遠隔から影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされており注意が必要。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- Cisco Prime Infrastructure and Evolved Programmable Network Manager Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
- Cisco Small Business Routers RV016, RV042, RV042G, RV082, RV320, and RV325 Command Injection Vulnerability
- Cisco TelePresence Collaboration Endpoint and RoomOS Software Denial of Service Vulnerabilities
- Cisco TelePresence Collaboration Endpoint, TelePresence Codec, and RoomOS Software Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
- Cisco Webex Network Recording Player and Cisco Webex Player Arbitrary Code Execution Vulnerabilities
- Cisco Wireless LAN Controller HTTP Parsing Engine Denial of Service Vulnerability
- Cisco Web Security Appliance Unauthorized Device Reset Vulnerability
今回発表された脆弱性はどれも深刻度が高（High）と評価されており注意が必要。シスコからは、各製品に対して、脆弱性を修正するプログラムが提供されているので、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックして、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することが推奨される。