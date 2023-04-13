米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は4月11日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases April 2023 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。

これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • Security Update Guide - Microsoft

脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

  • .NET Core
  • Azure Machine Learning
  • Azure Service Connector
  • Microsoft Bluetooth Driver
  • Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice
  • Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
  • Microsoft Graphics Component
  • Microsoft Message Queuing
  • Microsoft Office
  • Microsoft Office Publisher
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint
  • Microsoft Office Word
  • Microsoft PostScript Printer Driver
  • Microsoft Printer Drivers
  • Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL
  • Microsoft Windows DNS
  • Visual Studio
  • Visual Studio Code
  • Windows Active Directory
  • Windows ALPC
  • Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock
  • Windows Boot Manager
  • Windows Clip Service
  • Windows CNG Key Isolation Service
  • Windows Common Log File System Driver
  • Windows DHCP Server
  • Windows Enroll Engine
  • Windows Error Reporting
  • Windows Group Policy
  • Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol
  • Windows Kerberos
  • Windows Kernel
  • Windows Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol
  • Windows Lock Screen
  • Windows Netlogon
  • Windows Network Address Translation (NAT)
  • Windows Network File System
  • Windows Network Load Balancing
  • Windows NTLM
  • Windows PGM
  • Windows Point-to-Point Protocol over Ethernet (PPPoE)
  • Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol
  • Windows Raw Image Extension
  • Windows RDP Client
  • Windows Registry
  • Windows RPC API
  • Windows Secure Boot
  • Windows Secure Channel
  • Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP)
  • Windows Transport Security Layer (TLS)
  • Windows Win32K

セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。さらに一つはゼロデイの脆弱性であり、悪用が確認されている。

MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合には内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。