米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は2月14日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases February 2023 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど多数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。
これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- .NET and Visual Studio
- .NET Framework
- 3D Builder
- Azure App Service
- Azure Data Box Gateway
- Azure DevOps
- Azure Machine Learning
- HoloLens
- Internet Storage Name Service
- Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
- Microsoft Defender for IoT
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
- Microsoft Exchange Server
- Microsoft Graphics Component
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Office OneNote
- Microsoft Office Publisher
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Office Word
- Microsoft PostScript Printer Driver
- Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL
- Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
- Power BI
- SQL Server
- Visual Studio
- Windows Active Directory
- Windows ALPC
- Windows Common Log File System Driver
- Windows Cryptographic Services
- Windows Distributed File System (DFS)
- Windows Fax and Scan Service
- Windows HTTP.sys
- Windows Installer
- Windows iSCSI
- Windows Kerberos
- Windows MSHTML Platform
- Windows ODBC Driver
- Windows Protected EAP (PEAP)
- Windows SChannel
- Windows Win32K
セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。CISAは、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。
MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合には内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。