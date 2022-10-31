Microsoftは、「Windows 11, version 22H2 known issues and notifications｜Microsoft Learn」において、2022年10月の累積更新プログラム「KB5018427」を適用したユーザーが、ドメインの参加操作に失敗して「0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy」というエラーに遭遇するという事態にあっていると伝えた。
KB5018427はセキュリティ問題を解決することを目的とした更新プログラムだが、この更新プログラムを適用することで特定の条件下にあるアカウントがドメイン参加操作に失敗するようになったと報告されている。エラーには「An account with the same name exists in Active Directory. Re-using the account was blocked by security policy.」(Active Directoryに同じ名前のアカウントが存在します。アカウントの再利用はセキュリティポリシーによってブロックされます)といったメッセージが添えられている。
この問題の影響を受けるとされるプラットフォームは次のとおり。
- Windows 11, version 22H2
- Windows 10, version 22H2
- Windows 11, version 21H2
- Windows 10, version 21H2
- Windows 10, version 21H1
- Windows 10, version 20H2
- Windows 10, version 1809
- Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019
- Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016
- Windows 10, version 1607
- Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB
- Windows 8.1
- Windows 7 SP1
- Windows Server 2022
- Windows Server, version 20H2
- Windows Server, version 1809
- Windows Server 2019
- Windows Server 2016
- Windows Server 2012 R2
- Windows Server 2012
- Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
- Windows Server 2008 SP2
Windows Homeのユーザーはこの問題の影響を受けることはほとんどないだろうとも説明されている。Microsoftは現在この問題を調査中としており、今後のWindows Updateで解決することが可能かどうか検討中としている。