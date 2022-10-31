Microsoftは、「Windows 11, version 22H2 known issues and notifications｜Microsoft Learn」において、2022年10月の累積更新プログラム「KB5018427」を適用したユーザーが、ドメインの参加操作に失敗して「0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy」というエラーに遭遇するという事態にあっていると伝えた。

KB5018427はセキュリティ問題を解決することを目的とした更新プログラムだが、この更新プログラムを適用することで特定の条件下にあるアカウントがドメイン参加操作に失敗するようになったと報告されている。エラーには「An account with the same name exists in Active Directory. Re-using the account was blocked by security policy.」(Active Directoryに同じ名前のアカウントが存在します。アカウントの再利用はセキュリティポリシーによってブロックされます)といったメッセージが添えられている。

この問題の影響を受けるとされるプラットフォームは次のとおり。

Windows 11, version 22H2

Windows 10, version 22H2

Windows 11, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 21H1

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 1809

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016

Windows 10, version 1607

Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB

Windows 8.1

Windows 7 SP1

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server, version 20H2

Windows Server, version 1809

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows Server 2012

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1

Windows Server 2008 SP2

Windows Homeのユーザーはこの問題の影響を受けることはほとんどないだろうとも説明されている。Microsoftは現在この問題を調査中としており、今後のWindows Updateで解決することが可能かどうか検討中としている。