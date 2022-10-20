Microsoftは10月17日(米国時間)、Windows 11 バージョン21H2向けのセキュリティ更新プログラム「KB5020387」を含むさまざなバージョンへの更新プログラムをアウトオブバンド(Out-of-band)としてリリースした。この更新プログラムは一部のSecure Sockets Layer(SSL)接続およびトランスポート層セキュリティ(TLS)接続に影響する可能性がある問題に対処している。これらの接続ではハンドシェイクエラーが発生する恐れがあるとされている。

  • 2022 年 10 月 17 日 — KB5020387 (OS ビルド 22000.1100) 帯域外

この更新プログラムが適用されたWindowsのバージョンおよびリリースノートは次のとおり。

これらの更新プログラムはWindows Updateでプッシュされないため、対処された問題の影響を受ける人は、更新を手動でダウンロードする必要がある。