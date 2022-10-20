Microsoftは10月17日(米国時間)、Windows 11 バージョン21H2向けのセキュリティ更新プログラム「KB5020387」を含むさまざなバージョンへの更新プログラムをアウトオブバンド(Out-of-band)としてリリースした。この更新プログラムは一部のSecure Sockets Layer(SSL)接続およびトランスポート層セキュリティ(TLS)接続に影響する可能性がある問題に対処している。これらの接続ではハンドシェイクエラーが発生する恐れがあるとされている。
この更新プログラムが適用されたWindowsのバージョンおよびリリースノートは次のとおり。
- Windows 11 バージョン21H2:「2022 年 10 月 17 日 KB5020387 (OS ビルド 22000.1100) 帯域外」
- Windows 10 バージョン21H1、Windows 10 バージョン21H2、Windows 10 IoT Enterprise バージョン20H2、Windows 10 on Surface Hub、Windows 10 Enterprise Multi-Session バージョン20H2、Windows 10 Enterprise and Education バージョン20H2:「2022 年 10 月 17 日 KB5020435 (OS ビルド 19042.2132、19043.2132、および 19044.2132) 帯域外」
- Windows Server 2022:「2022 年 10 月 17 日 KB5020436 (OS ビルド 20348.1131) 帯域外」
- Windows 10 Enterprise 2019 LTSC、Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2019 LTSC、Windows 10 IoT Core 2019 LTSC、Windows Server 2019:「2022 年 10 月 17 日 KB5020438 (OS ビルド 17763.3534) 帯域外」
- Windows 8.1、Windows Server 2012 R2:「KB5020447: Windows 8.1 および Server 2012 R2 の帯域外更新プログラム: 2022 年 10 月 17 日」
- Windows 7 SP1、Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1:「KB5020448: Windows 7 SP1 および Server 2008 R2 SP1 の帯域外更新プログラム: 2022 年 10 月 17 日」
- Windows Server 2012:「KB5020449: Windows Server 2012の帯域外更新プログラム: 2022 年 10 月 17 日」
これらの更新プログラムはWindows Updateでプッシュされないため、対処された問題の影響を受ける人は、更新を手動でダウンロードする必要がある。