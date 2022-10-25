JPCERTコーディネーションセンター(JPCERT/CC: Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center)は10月25日、「Apple製品のアップデートについて（2022年10月）」において、Appleの複数製品に脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。修正された脆弱性のうち、CVE-2022-42827はすでにサイバー攻撃への悪用が確認されており注意が必要。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • About the security content of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16 - Apple Support

脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。

  • iOS 16.1
  • iPadOS 16
  • macOS Ventura 13
  • macOS Big Sur 11.7.1
  • macOS Monterey 12.6.1
  • watchOS 9.1
  • tvOS 16.1
  • Safari 16.1

JPCERT/CCは、早期にアップデートを適用することを推奨している。