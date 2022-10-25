JPCERTコーディネーションセンター(JPCERT/CC: Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center)は10月25日、「Apple製品のアップデートについて（2022年10月）」において、Appleの複数製品に脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。修正された脆弱性のうち、CVE-2022-42827はすでにサイバー攻撃への悪用が確認されており注意が必要。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of macOS Ventura 13 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 9.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 16.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Big Sur 11.7.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Monterey 12.6.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Safari 16.1 - Apple Support
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- iOS 16.1
- iPadOS 16
- macOS Ventura 13
- macOS Big Sur 11.7.1
- macOS Monterey 12.6.1
- watchOS 9.1
- tvOS 16.1
- Safari 16.1
JPCERT/CCは、早期にアップデートを適用することを推奨している。