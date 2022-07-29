Doctor Webは7月26日(現地時間)、「Dr.Web — Doctor Web’s June 2022 review of virus activity on mobile devices」において、Google Playストアでのマルウェア活動状況を伝えた。同社の調査によって、Google Playストアで悪意のあるAndroidアプリが30以上も発見された。
マルウェアが仕込まれたアプリは、無害なアプリを装いながら他のアプリの上にウィンドウを表示する許可を求め、バックグラウンドで実行し、悪意のある広告を提供することなどを主な目的としている。一度インストールすると、被害者がアプリを発見してアンインストールすることを困難にするため、ホーム画面のインストール済みアプリの一覧からアイコンを隠したり、アイコンを気付きにくい他のものに置き換えたりするものもある。
今回見つかった悪質なAndroidアプリには、画像編集ソフト、仮想キーボード、システムツールやユーティリティ、通話アプリ、壁紙収集アプリなどさまざまなアプリに組み込まれていることが明らかとなった。
Doctor Webが発見したマルウェアが仕込まれていた主なAndroidアプリは次のとおり。
- Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)
- Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)
- Photo Editor: Art Filters (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)
- Photo Editor - Design Maker (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)
- Photo Editor & Background Eraser (de.photoground.twentysixshot)
- Photo & Exif Editor (de.xnano.photoexifeditornine)
- Photo Editor - Filters Effects (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)
- Photo Filters & Effects (de.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)
- Photo Editor : Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)
- Photo Editor : Cut, Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)
- Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)
- Neon Theme Keyboard (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)
- Neon Theme - Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)
- Cashe Cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)
- Fancy Charging (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)
- FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)
- Call Skins - Caller Themes (com.rockskinthemes.app)
- Funny Caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)
- CallMe Phone Themes (com.callercallwallpaper.app)
- InCall: Contact Background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)
- MyCall - Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)
- Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)
- Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)
- Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)
- 4K Wallpapers Auto Changer (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)
- NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)
- Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)
- Notes - reminders and lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)
- Launcher - Poco Launcher
- 4K Pro Camera
- Heart Emoji Stickers
- YouToon - AI Cartoon Effect
- Pista - Cartoon Photo Effect
- Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder
- Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced
Doctor Webは、発見したこれらアプリをGoogleに報告している。このレポートの公開時点では、いくつかのアプリがまだダウンロード可能な状態だという。
Google Playストアやサードパーティからアプリをダウンロードする際には注意し、アプリに権限をなるべく付与しないことが推奨される。Google Play プロテクトを有効にすることやアプリのレビューや評価を精査などして端末をマルウェアから保護することが重要とされる。