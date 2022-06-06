Atlassian Confluence ServerまたはData Centerを使っている場合は、脆弱性への対応を迅速に行ったほうがよさそうだ。今回発見された脆弱性は悪用されるまでの時間が短く、世界中で複数の犯罪グループや個人による脆弱性の悪用が確認されている。

Bleeping Computerは6月5日(米国時間)、Atlassian Confluence ServerおよびData Centerの脆弱性「Confluence Security Advisory 2022-06-02 | Confluence Data Center and Server 7.18 | Atlassian Documentation」を悪用するための概念実証(PoC: Proof of Concept)が公開されたと「Exploit released for Atlassian Confluence RCE bug, patch now」においてと伝えた。今後さらにこの脆弱性を突いたサイバー攻撃が実施されるリスクがあり注意が必要。

Exploit released for Atlassian Confluence RCE bug, patch now

Atlassianはすでにこの脆弱性を修正したバージョンを公開している。米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)も「Atlassian Releases New Versions of Confluence Server and Data Center to Address CVE-2022-26134 | CISA」において、Altassianの公開しているセキュリティアドバイザリの内容を確認するとともにアップグレードを実施することを呼びかけている。