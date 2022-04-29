米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)、アメリカ連邦調査局(FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation)、米国家安全保障局(NSA: National Security Agency)、オーストラリアサイバーセキュリティセンター(ACSC: Australian Cyber Security Centre)、カナダサイバーセキュリティセンター(CCCS: Canadian Centre for Cyber Security)、ニュージーランド国立サイバーセキュリティセンター(NZ NCSC :New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre)、英国立サイバーセキュリティーセンター(NCSC: National Cyber Security Centre)は4月27日(米国時間)、「2021 Top Routinely Exploited Vulnerabilities｜CISA」において、日常的に繰り返し悪用されている脆弱性トップ15を伝えた。

  • 2021 Top Routinely Exploited Vulnerabilities｜CISA

これら脆弱性は公共から民間企業まで幅広い業界を狙って繰り返し悪用されているとして、注意が呼びかけられている。

本アラートで指摘されている脆弱性トップ15は次のとおり。

当局らはこれら脆弱性に加えて、2021年には次の脆弱性も日常的に繰り返し悪用されていたとして警戒を呼びかけている。

当局はこうした脆弱性を悪用したサイバー攻撃の被害者とならないよう、使用しているソフトウェアを常に最新版へアップデートすること、サポートが終了したソフトウェアはサポートが提供されているソフトウェアへ入れ替えることを推奨している。また、アップデートの適用などができない場合は、こうしたサービスを自動で提供しているクラウドサービスプロバイダーやマネージドサービスプロバイダーが提供しているサービスへの移行を検討するように求めている。