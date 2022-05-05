CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2021-1789 A type confusion issue affecting multiple Apple products allows processing of maliciously crafted web content, leading to arbitrary code execution.

CVE-2019-8506 A type confusion issue affecting multiple Apple products allows processing of maliciously crafted web content, leading to arbitrary code execution.

CVE-2014-4113 Microsoft Win32k contains an unspecified vulnerability that allows for privilege escalation.

CVE-2014-0322 Use-after-free vulnerability in Microsoft Internet Explorer allows remote attackers to execute code.