米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は4月12日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases April 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数のセキュリティ脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これらセキュリティ脆弱性を利用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- April 2022 Security Update Summary - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft
- Security Update Guide - Microsoft
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- .NET Framework
- Active Directory Domain Services
- Azure SDK
- Azure Site Recovery
- LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol
- Microsoft Bluetooth Driver
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
- Microsoft Graphics Component
- Microsoft Local Security Authority Server (lsasrv)
- Microsoft Office Excel
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Windows ALPC
- Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
- Microsoft Windows Media Foundation
- Power BI
- Role: DNS Server
- Role: Windows Hyper-V
- Skype for Business
- Visual Studio
- Visual Studio Code
- Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock
- Windows App Store
- Windows AppX Package Manager
- Windows Cluster Client Failover
- Windows Cluster Shared Volume (CSV)
- Windows Common Log File System Driver
- Windows Defender
- Windows DWM Core Library
- Windows Endpoint Configuration Manager
- Windows Fax Compose Form
- Windows Feedback Hub
- Windows File Explorer
- Windows File Server
- Windows Installer
- Windows iSCSI Target Service
- Windows Kerberos
- Windows Kernel
- Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service
- Windows Media
- Windows Network File System
- Windows PowerShell
- Windows Print Spooler Components
- Windows RDP
- Windows Remote Procedure Call Runtime
- Windows schannel
- Windows SMB
- Windows Telephony Server
- Windows Upgrade Assistant
- Windows User Profile Service
- Windows Win32K
- Windows Work Folder Service
- YARP reverse proxy
セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品が多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。Microsoftは既にWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合には内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。