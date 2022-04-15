CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2022-24521 Microsoft Windows Common Log File System (CLFS) Driver contains an unspecified vulnerability that allows for privilege escalation.

CVE-2018-7602 A remote code execution vulnerability exists within multiple subsystems of Drupal that can allow attackers to exploit multiple attack vectors on a Drupal site.

CVE-2018-20753 Kaseya VSA RMM allows unprivileged remote attackers to execute PowerShell payloads on all managed devices.

CVE-2015-5123 Use-after-free vulnerability in the BitmapData class in the ActionScript 3 (AS3) implementation in Adobe Flash Player allows remote attackers to execute code or cause a denial-of-service.

CVE-2015-5122 Use-after-free vulnerability in the DisplayObject class in the ActionScript 3 (AS3) implementation in Adobe Flash Player allows remote attackers to execute code or cause a denial-of-service.

CVE-2015-3113 Heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability in Adobe Flash Player allows remote attackers to execute code.

CVE-2015-2502 Microsoft Internet Explorer contains a memory corruption vulnerability which allows an attacker to execute code or cause a denial-of-service.

CVE-2015-0313 Use-after-free vulnerability in Adobe Flash Player allows remote attackers to execute code.

CVE-2015-0311 Unspecified vulnerability in Adobe Flash Player allows remote attackers to execute code.