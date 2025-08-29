米NVIDIAは8月19日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.15」の提供を開始した。NVIDIA App等でリリースされ、手軽に適用できる。

  • 「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.15」公開。一部HDMIモニターでちらつく不具合修正

    「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.15」公開。一部HDMIモニターでちらつく不具合修正

『インディ・ジョーンズ/大いなる円環』に発売される予定のDLC「巨人の騎士団」をサポートするドライバアップデート。『Marvel's Avengers』起動時にクラッシュするバグや、HDMI経由でホットプラグ接続するとちらつく場合がある不具合を解消した。