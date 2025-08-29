「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.15」公開。一部HDMIモニターでちらつく不具合修正

米NVIDIAは8月19日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 581.15」の提供を開始した。NVIDIA App等でリリースされ、手軽に適用できる。

『インディ・ジョーンズ/大いなる円環』に発売される予定のDLC「巨人の騎士団」をサポートするドライバアップデート。『Marvel's Avengers』起動時にクラッシュするバグや、HDMI経由でホットプラグ接続するとちらつく場合がある不具合を解消した。

⚠️ NEW DRIVER ALERT ⚠️



Download our latest GeForce Game Ready Driver for the best experience in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™: Order of Giants DLC, going #RTXOn September 4th featuring path tracing, DLSS 4, and NVIDIA RTX Hair!



Learn More: https://t.co/7QPI84N5Mx pic.twitter.com/wUqC7Kwmao