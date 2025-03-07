米NVIDIAは3月5日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 572.70」の提供を開始した。ドライバダウンロードページからダウンロードできる。

新製品「NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070」に対応するほか、新作タイトル『FragPunk』やグラフィックが強化された『Grand Theft Auto V』を正式にサポートするドライバアップデート。いくつかのディスプレイとDisplayPortでの接続時に映像が出力されなくなる問題にも対処されている。

⚠️ New Driver Alert ⚠️



Get Game Ready with the GeForce RTX 5070 Game Ready Driver!



Download for the best experience with the latest RTX technologies and day-one support for FragPunk featuring DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation.



Learn more → https://t.co/egQ4o51xaN pic.twitter.com/wfXov1QDhE