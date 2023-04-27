「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる2023年5月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

2023年5月の「フリープレイ」タイトルは、『GRID LEGENDS（グリッド レジェンド）』『Chivalry 2』『Descenders（ディセンダーズ）』の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は2023年5月2日から2023年6月5日まで。

© 2021 Electronic Arts Inc. GRID and Codemasters are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 2 © ® 2021 Torn Banner Studios Inc. Published by Tripwire Presents. Tripwire Presents® and Tripwire® are Registered Trademarks owned by Tripwire Interactive LLC. All rights reserved. Distributed by Koch Media GmbH, Austria. Deep Silver is a registered trademark of Koch Media GmbH in the USA and elsewhere. Chivalry: Medieval Warfare 2 uses the Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine, Copyright 1998 – 2021, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

©2020 No More Robots. Published by Sold Out Sales and Marketing Ltd and Game Source Entertainment in Japan and Asia. Developed by RageSquid.