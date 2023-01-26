ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、「PlayStation VR2」（PS VR2）、「PlayStation VR2 “Horizon Call of the Mountain” 同梱版」、また「PlayStation VR2 Senseコントローラー充電スタンド」の一般予約受付を、2023年1月26日から全国のPlayStation取扱販売店の店舗やECサイトにて順次開始する。

PlayStation VR2（74,980円）

PlayStation VR2 “Horizon Call of the Mountain” 同梱版（79,980円）

PlayStation VR2 Senseコントローラー充電スタンド（5,480円）

2023年1月26日時点の主なPlayStation取扱店およびWebページは以下の通り。

・Amazon.co.jp

・エディオンゲーム取り扱い各店、およびエディオン ネットショップ

・ゲオ各店

・Joshinゲーム取り扱い各店、およびJoshin webショップ

・Game TSUTAYA一部店舗

・ノジマゲーム取り扱い各店、およびノジマオンライン

・ビックカメラゲーム取り扱い各店、およびビックカメラ.com

・ヨドバシカメラ各店、およびヨドバシドットコム



後日予約開始予定の取扱店およびWebページは以下の通り。

・ソニーストア

・楽天ブックス



©Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

©2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite. Horizon Call of the Mountain is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

©Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.