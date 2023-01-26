ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、「PlayStation VR2」（PS VR2）、「PlayStation VR2 “Horizon Call of the Mountain” 同梱版」、また「PlayStation VR2 Senseコントローラー充電スタンド」の一般予約受付を、2023年1月26日から全国のPlayStation取扱販売店の店舗やECサイトにて順次開始する。
2023年1月26日時点の主なPlayStation取扱店およびWebページは以下の通り。
・Amazon.co.jp
・エディオンゲーム取り扱い各店、およびエディオン ネットショップ
・ゲオ各店
・Joshinゲーム取り扱い各店、およびJoshin webショップ
・Game TSUTAYA一部店舗
・ノジマゲーム取り扱い各店、およびノジマオンライン
・ビックカメラゲーム取り扱い各店、およびビックカメラ.com
・ヨドバシカメラ各店、およびヨドバシドットコム
後日予約開始予定の取扱店およびWebページは以下の通り。
・ソニーストア
・楽天ブックス
©Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.
Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.
©2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite. Horizon Call of the Mountain is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.
©Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.
Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.