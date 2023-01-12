PlayStation Plusの「エクストラ」と「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「ゲームカタログ」と、PlayStation Plus「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「クラシックスカタログ」のラインアップが更新される。

2023年1月に追加される「ゲームカタログ」のタイトルは以下の通り。2023年1月17日からの提供を予定する。

『ドラゴンボール ファイターズ Welcome Price!!』（PS4）

『Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition』（PS5）

『Devil May Cry 5』（PS4）

『Back 4 Blood』（PS5/PS4）

『Life is Strange: Before the Storm』（PS4）

『Life is Strange』（PS4）

『JETT: The Far Shore』（PS5/PS4）

『Just Cause 4 リローデッド』（PS4/ダウンロードのみ対応）

『Just Cause 4』（PS4/ダウンロードおよびストリーミング対応）

『OMNO』（PS4）



「クラシックスカタログ」の追加タイトルは以下の通り。

『スター・ウォーズ DEMOLITION』（PS）

『みんなのGOLF 2』（PS）

©バードスタジオ／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2019, 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

BACK 4 BLOOD © Turtle Rock Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BACK 4 BLOOD and the BACK 4 BLOOD logo are the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Slamfire, Inc. throughout the world. Turtle Rock Studios® and the Turtle Rock Studios® logo are the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Turtle Rock Studios, Inc. throughout the world. Published by WB Games Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

© & 2000 – 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

©1999 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. みんなのGOLF is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.