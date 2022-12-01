「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる12月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

12月のフリープレイタイトルは、『Mass Effect Legendary Edition』（PS4）、『バイオミュータント』（PS5/ PS4）、『Divine Knockout（DKO）』（PS5/ PS4）の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は、2022年12月6日から1月2日まで。

『Mass Effect Legendary Edition』

『バイオミュータント』

『Divine Knockout（DKO）』

©2021 Electronic Arts Inc.

© 2021 THQ Nordic AB. Developed by Experiment 101 AB. Biomutant, THQ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

© 2022 Hi-Rez Studios, Inc. 'Divine Knockout', 'DKO', 'Red Beard Games', and 'Hi-Rez Studios' are trademarks or registered trademarks of Hi-Rez Studios, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All trademarks and copyright material are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.