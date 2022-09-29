「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる10月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

10月のフリープレイタイトルは、『HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED』（PS5/ PS4）、『SUPERHOT』（PS4）、『Rogue Explorer』（PS5/ PS4）の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は、2022年10月4日から10月31日まで。

『HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED』

『SUPERHOT』

『Rogue Explorer』

