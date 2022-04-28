「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる5月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

5月からのフリープレイタイトルは、『FIFA 22』『FIFA 22 Plus DLC Pack』、『Tribes of Midgard』、『Curse of the Dead Gods』の3タイトル。それぞれ、無料での提供期間は2022年5月3日から6月6日まで。

『FIFA 22』

『Tribes of Midgard』

『Curse of the Dead Gods』

『FIFA 22 Plus DLC Pack』は、オーバーオール値82以上の11人の選手が手に入る「Pro Starter’s Pack with Minimum Overall Player Rating of 82+（x11 players）」と、象徴的なスーパープレイヤー3人が5試合ローン使用可能となる「Icon Superstar Loans（x3 players – 5 Games）」が含まれるDLCパックだ。

©2021 Electronic Arts Inc. EA, EA SPORTS, and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Official FIFA licensed product.© FIFA and FIFA’s Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA.All rights reserved. Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc.

© 2021 Norsfell Games Inc. Published and distributed by Gearbox Publishing. Gearbox and the Gearbox Software logo are registered trademarks, and the Gearbox Publishing logo is a trademark, of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC.

© 2020 Curse of the Dead Gods, developed by Passtech Games, published by Focus Home Interactive.