「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる5月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。
5月からのフリープレイタイトルは、『FIFA 22』『FIFA 22 Plus DLC Pack』、『Tribes of Midgard』、『Curse of the Dead Gods』の3タイトル。それぞれ、無料での提供期間は2022年5月3日から6月6日まで。
『FIFA 22 Plus DLC Pack』は、オーバーオール値82以上の11人の選手が手に入る「Pro Starter’s Pack with Minimum Overall Player Rating of 82+（x11 players）」と、象徴的なスーパープレイヤー3人が5試合ローン使用可能となる「Icon Superstar Loans（x3 players – 5 Games）」が含まれるDLCパックだ。
©2021 Electronic Arts Inc. EA, EA SPORTS, and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Official FIFA licensed product.© FIFA and FIFA’s Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA.All rights reserved. Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc.
© 2021 Norsfell Games Inc. Published and distributed by Gearbox Publishing. Gearbox and the Gearbox Software logo are registered trademarks, and the Gearbox Publishing logo is a trademark, of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC.
© 2020 Curse of the Dead Gods, developed by Passtech Games, published by Focus Home Interactive.