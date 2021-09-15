マイクロソフトは、2021年9月15日（日本時間）、2021年9月のセキュリティ更新プログラム（月例パッチ）を公開した。該当するソフトウェアは以下の通り。
- Azure Open Management Infrastructure
- Azure Sphere
- Dynamics Business Central Control
- Microsoft Accessibility Insights for Android
- Microsoft Edge（Chromiumベース）
- Microsoft Edge for Android
- Microsoft MPEG-2 Video Extension
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Office Access
- Microsoft Office Excel
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Office Visio
- Microsoft Office Word
- Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
- Microsoft Windows DNS
- Visual Studio
- Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock
- Windows Authenticode
- Windows Bind Filter Driver
- Windows BitLocker
- Windows Common Log File System Driver
- Windows Event Tracing
- Windows Installer
- Windows Kernel
- Windows Key Storage Provider
- Windows MSHTML Platform
- Windows Print Spooler Components
- Windows Redirected Drive Buffering
- Windows Scripting
- Windows SMB
- Windows Storage
- Windows Subsystem for Linux
- Windows TDX.sys
- Windows Update
- Windows Win32K
- Windows WLAN Auto Config Service
- Windows WLAN Service
マイクロソフトでは、セキュリティ更新プログラム、セキュリティアドバイザリに関する注意点として、以下をあげる。
- 2021年9月7日（米国時間）に定例外で公開した MSHTMLの脆弱性情報CVE-2021-40444に対応するセキュリティ更新プログラムを、9月の定例リリースにて公開している。この脆弱性はすでに悪用が確認されている。早急にセキュリティ更新プログラムを適用してほしい。
- 2021年8月11日（米国時間）に定例外で公開したPrint Spoolerの脆弱性情報CVE-2021-36958に対応するセキュリティ更新プログラムを公開している。この脆弱性は、脆弱性の内容が一般に公開されている。早急にセキュリティ更新プログラムを適用してほしい。
- 2021年1月の定例リリースで公開した脆弱性情報CVE-2021-1678に対する保護を強制する更新プログラムを9月の定例リリースにて公開している。詳細は、サポート技術情報KB4599464を参照してほしい。
既存の脆弱性情報2件の更新が行われた。また、9月の「悪意のあるソフトウェアの削除ツール」では、追加されたファミリはなかった。
新たに確認した脆弱性に対応した新しいセキュリティ更新プログラムは、以下の通り。
Windows 10 v21H1、v20H2、v2004、v1909
緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）
- Windows 10 v21H1、Windows 10 v20H2、Windows 10 v2004：KB5005565
- Windows 10 v1909：KB5005566
Windows 10 バージョン2004、v20H2、v21H1の更新プログラムであるKB5005565（累積更新プログラム）の構成内容であるが、
- Windowsオペレーティングシステムのセキュリティの更新
となっている。
Windows Server 2022、Windows Server 2019、Windows Server 2016、Server Core installations（2019、2016、v20H2、v2004）
緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）
- Windows Server 2022、Windows Server version 20H2、Windows Server version 2004：KB5005565
- Windows Server 2019：KB5005568
- Windows Server 2016：KB5005573
Windows 8.1、Windows Server 2012 R2、Windows Server 2012
緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）
- Windows 8.1、Windows Server 2012 R2マンスリーロールアップ：KB5005613
- Windows 8.1、Windows Server 2012 R2セキュリティのみ：KB5005627
- Windows Server 2012マンスリーロールアップ：KB5005623
- Windows Server 2012セキュリティのみ：KB5005607
Microsoft Office関連のソフトウェア
重要（リモートでコードが実行される）
KB4484103、KB4484108、KB5001958、KB5001997、KB5001999、KB5002003、KB5002005、KB5002007、KB5002009、KB5002014
Microsoft SharePoint関連のソフトウェア
重要（なりすまし）
KB5002018、KB5002020、KB5002024
Microsoft Visual Studio関連のソフトウェア
重要（リモートでコードが実行される）
Visual Studio関連ソフトウェアのセキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、こちらのドキュメントと、セキュリティ更新プログラムガイドを参照。
Microsoft Dynamics 365関連のソフトウェア
重要（なりすまし）
KB5006075、KB5006076
Microsoft Azure関連のソフトウェア
緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）
Azure関連ソフトウェアのセキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、セキュリティ更新プログラムガイドを参照。