米Rockstar Gamesは6月16日（現地時間）、提供中のオンラインゲーム「GTA オンライン」におけるPlayStation 3とXbox 360のサポートを、2021年12月16日で終了すると明らかにした。これに伴い、PS3とXbox 360向けゲーム内通貨の販売も9月15日で打ち切るとしている。

GTA オンラインは、2013年に発売されたゲームソフト『グランド・セフト・オートV』に付帯するオンラインサービス。PS3とXboxでオンラインサービスが終了したあとも、ストーリーモードなどのオフライン要素は変わらずにプレイできる。

なお、GTA オンラインは現行コンソール機となるPlayStation 5とXbox Series X|Sにもリリース予定。『拡張・強化版』となることが明らかにされており、新機能を搭載して11月11日に登場する。

The expanded and enhanced versions of GTAV and GTA Online are arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with new features and more, on November 11th, 2021.



Plus details on upcoming updates to GTA Online and Red Dead Online at https://t.co/9KHGqkgYCy pic.twitter.com/cYaKIAGLXS