米Rockstar Gamesは6月16日（現地時間）、提供中のオンラインゲーム「GTA オンライン」におけるPlayStation 3とXbox 360のサポートを、2021年12月16日で終了すると明らかにした。これに伴い、PS3とXbox 360向けゲーム内通貨の販売も9月15日で打ち切るとしている。

GTA オンラインは、2013年に発売されたゲームソフト『グランド・セフト・オートV』に付帯するオンラインサービス。PS3とXboxでオンラインサービスが終了したあとも、ストーリーモードなどのオフライン要素は変わらずにプレイできる。

なお、GTA オンラインは現行コンソール機となるPlayStation 5とXbox Series X|Sにもリリース予定。『拡張・強化版』となることが明らかにされており、新機能を搭載して11月11日に登場する。