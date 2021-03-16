異例の月曜日公開から初の週末を経た、映画『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』。公開初日3月8日から3月14日までの7日間累計の興行収入は33億3,842万2,400円、観客動員数は219万4,533人を記録した。

前作『ヱヴァンゲリヲン新劇場版：Q』(2012年公開)の公開から7日間の成績と比べると、興行収入対比145.1％、観客動員対比133.6％となり、「公開初日からの勢いそのままの大ヒットが続いている」という。

映画『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』冒頭でシンジ、アスカ、アヤナミレイ(仮称)がたどり着いたとある場所のシーンを含む「『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』TV SPOT B 15秒」が、カラー公式YouTubeチャンネルで3月15日に解禁。

また、劇中使用楽曲のフルサイズ・ヴァージョンを中心に、別アレンジ、カラオケなどボーナスも加えた音楽集CD「Shiro SAGISU Music from “SHIN EVANGELION”」(CD3枚組、税別3,800円)の全楽曲リストも、3月17日の発売を前に解禁されている。なお、この音楽集CDには、宇多田ヒカルの主題歌「One Last Kiss」は収録されていない。

「Shiro SAGISU Music from “SHIN EVANGELION”」収録楽曲

【DISC I】

  1. paris
  2. if a cause is worth dying for then be
  3. euro nerv
  4. tema principale: orchestra dedicata ai maestri
  5. berceuse: piano
  6. l’homme n’est ni ange ni bête
  7. prettiest star
  8. karma
  9. yearning for your love
  10. tema principale: piano dedicata ai maestri
  11. hand of fate
  12. unwelcome: piano
  13. m & r: piano
  14. lost in the memory
  15. berceuse: piano dans l’orchestre à cordes
  16. EM10A alterne
  17. EM10A alterne bis
  18. 激突! 轟天対大魔艦
  19. 激突! 轟天対大魔艦 =hooked on the last train=

【DISC II】

  1. metamorphosis
  2. paranoia
  3. mirror mirror: refrain
  4. mirror mirror: orchestra and choir
  5. this is the dream, beyond belief…
  6. thème du concerto 494
  7. psycho
  8. killer
  9. i’ll go on loving someone else =version orchestre=
  10. pillars of faith
  11. voices in my head
  12. what if?: orchestra, choir and piano
  13. EM20 =wunder operation=
  14. the path
  15. born evil
  16. citation from ‘joy to the world’
  17. pensées intimes: piano dans l’orchestre à cordes
  18. ave verum corpus
  19. VOYAGER～日付のない墓標
【DISC III】

  1. the way of life
  2. pensées intimes: piano
  3. unwelcome: orchestra
  4. r & m: suite pour piano, flûte basse et orchestre
  5. this is the dream
  6. VOYAGER～日付のない墓標 =suppa duppa bossa=
  7. what if?: guitar
  8. hand of fate: playback
  9. yearning of love: playback
  10. lost in the memory: playback
  11. la plus belle étoile
  12. tema principale: tromba e orchestra
  13. tema principale: chitarra
  14. soul love: guitar to orchestra segue
  15. réminiscence: epilogue