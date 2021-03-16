異例の月曜日公開から初の週末を経た、映画『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』。公開初日3月8日から3月14日までの7日間累計の興行収入は33億3,842万2,400円、観客動員数は219万4,533人を記録した。
前作『ヱヴァンゲリヲン新劇場版：Q』(2012年公開)の公開から7日間の成績と比べると、興行収入対比145.1％、観客動員対比133.6％となり、「公開初日からの勢いそのままの大ヒットが続いている」という。
映画『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』冒頭でシンジ、アスカ、アヤナミレイ(仮称)がたどり着いたとある場所のシーンを含む「『シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版』TV SPOT B 15秒」が、カラー公式YouTubeチャンネルで3月15日に解禁。
また、劇中使用楽曲のフルサイズ・ヴァージョンを中心に、別アレンジ、カラオケなどボーナスも加えた音楽集CD「Shiro SAGISU Music from “SHIN EVANGELION”」(CD3枚組、税別3,800円)の全楽曲リストも、3月17日の発売を前に解禁されている。なお、この音楽集CDには、宇多田ヒカルの主題歌「One Last Kiss」は収録されていない。
「Shiro SAGISU Music from “SHIN EVANGELION”」収録楽曲
【DISC I】
- paris
- if a cause is worth dying for then be
- euro nerv
- tema principale: orchestra dedicata ai maestri
- berceuse: piano
- l’homme n’est ni ange ni bête
- prettiest star
- karma
- yearning for your love
- tema principale: piano dedicata ai maestri
- hand of fate
- unwelcome: piano
- m & r: piano
- lost in the memory
- berceuse: piano dans l’orchestre à cordes
- EM10A alterne
- EM10A alterne bis
- 激突! 轟天対大魔艦
- 激突! 轟天対大魔艦 =hooked on the last train=
【DISC II】
- metamorphosis
- paranoia
- mirror mirror: refrain
- mirror mirror: orchestra and choir
- this is the dream, beyond belief…
- thème du concerto 494
- psycho
- killer
- i’ll go on loving someone else =version orchestre=
- pillars of faith
- voices in my head
- what if?: orchestra, choir and piano
- EM20 =wunder operation=
- the path
- born evil
- citation from ‘joy to the world’
- pensées intimes: piano dans l’orchestre à cordes
- ave verum corpus
- VOYAGER～日付のない墓標
【DISC III】
- the way of life
- pensées intimes: piano
- unwelcome: orchestra
- r & m: suite pour piano, flûte basse et orchestre
- this is the dream
- VOYAGER～日付のない墓標 =suppa duppa bossa=
- what if?: guitar
- hand of fate: playback
- yearning of love: playback
- lost in the memory: playback
- la plus belle étoile
- tema principale: tromba e orchestra
- tema principale: chitarra
- soul love: guitar to orchestra segue
- réminiscence: epilogue