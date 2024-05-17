JPCERTコーディネーションセンター(JPCERT/CC: Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center)は5月15日、「Adobe AcrobatおよびReaderの脆弱性（APSB24-29）に関する注意喚起」において、Adobe AcrobatおよびAdobe Acrobat Readerに複数の脆弱性が存在するとして、注意を喚起した。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって任意のコードを実行される可能性がある。

脆弱性に関する情報

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

脆弱性の情報(CVE)は次のとおり。

脆弱性の影響を受ける製品

脆弱性が存在する製品およびバージョンは次のとおり。

  • Acrobat DC Continuous (Windows、macOS) 24.002.20736およびこれ以前のバージョン
  • Acrobat Reader DC Continuous (Windows、macOS) 24.002.20736およびこれ以前のバージョン
  • Acrobat 2020 Classic (Windows、macOS) 2020 20.005.30574およびこれ以前のバージョン
  • Acrobat Reader 2020 Classic 2020 (Windows、macOS) 20.005.30574およびこれ以前のバージョン

脆弱性が修正された製品

脆弱性が修正された製品およびバージョンは次のとおり。

  • Acrobat DC Continuous (Windows、macOS) 24.002.20759
  • Acrobat Reader DC Continuous (Windows、macOS) 24.002.20759
  • Acrobat 2020 Classic 2020 (Windows) 20.005.30636
  • Acrobat 2020 Classic 2020 (macOS) 20.005.30635
  • Acrobat Reader 2020 Classic 2020 (Windows) 20.005.30636
  • Acrobat Reader 2020 Classic 2020 (macOS) 20.005.30635

Adobeはこれら脆弱性のうち深刻度の最も高いものを緊急(Critical)と評価しており注意が必要。JPCERT/CCはベンダーの公開している情報を確認し、アップデートすることを推奨している。