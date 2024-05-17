JPCERTコーディネーションセンター(JPCERT/CC: Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center)は5月15日、「Adobe AcrobatおよびReaderの脆弱性（APSB24-29）に関する注意喚起」において、Adobe AcrobatおよびAdobe Acrobat Readerに複数の脆弱性が存在するとして、注意を喚起した。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって任意のコードを実行される可能性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
脆弱性の情報(CVE)は次のとおり。
- CVE-2024-30284、CVE-2024-34094、CVE-2024-34095、CVE-2024-34096、CVE-2024-34097、CVE-2024-34100 - 解放後使用(UAF: use-after-free)の脆弱性
- CVE-2024-30310 - 境界外書き込みの脆弱性
- CVE-2024-34098 - 不適切な入力検証の脆弱性
- CVE-2024-34099 - 不適切なアクセス制御の脆弱性
- CVE-2024-30311、CVE-2024-30312、CVE-2024-34101 - 境界外読み取りの脆弱性
脆弱性の影響を受ける製品
脆弱性が存在する製品およびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat DC Continuous (Windows、macOS) 24.002.20736およびこれ以前のバージョン
- Acrobat Reader DC Continuous (Windows、macOS) 24.002.20736およびこれ以前のバージョン
- Acrobat 2020 Classic (Windows、macOS) 2020 20.005.30574およびこれ以前のバージョン
- Acrobat Reader 2020 Classic 2020 (Windows、macOS) 20.005.30574およびこれ以前のバージョン
脆弱性が修正された製品
脆弱性が修正された製品およびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat DC Continuous (Windows、macOS) 24.002.20759
- Acrobat Reader DC Continuous (Windows、macOS) 24.002.20759
- Acrobat 2020 Classic 2020 (Windows) 20.005.30636
- Acrobat 2020 Classic 2020 (macOS) 20.005.30635
- Acrobat Reader 2020 Classic 2020 (Windows) 20.005.30636
- Acrobat Reader 2020 Classic 2020 (macOS) 20.005.30635
Adobeはこれら脆弱性のうち深刻度の最も高いものを緊急(Critical)と評価しており注意が必要。JPCERT/CCはベンダーの公開している情報を確認し、アップデートすることを推奨している。