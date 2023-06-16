米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は6月13日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases June 2023 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- 2023 年 6 月のセキュリティ更新プログラム - リリース ノート - セキュリティ更新プログラム ガイド - Microsoft
- Security Update Guide - Microsoft
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- .NET Core
- .NET Framework
- .NET と Visual Studio
- ASP .NET
- Azure DevOps
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Edge (Chromium ベース)
- Microsoft Exchange Server
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Office Excel
- Microsoft Office OneNote
- Microsoft Office Outlook
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Power Apps
- Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
- Microsoft プリンタドライバ
- NuGet クライアント
- SQL 用 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB プロバイダ
- SysInternals
- Visual Studio
- Visual Studio Code
- Windows Bus Filter ドライバ
- Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver
- Windows Collaborative Translation Framework
- Windows Container Manager サービス
- Windows CryptoAPI
- Windows DHCP サーバ
- Windows GDI
- Windows Hello
- Windows Hyper-V
- Windows iSCSI
- Windows NTFS
- Windows ODBC ドライバ
- Windows OLE
- Windows PGM
- Windows Resilient File System (ReFS)
- Windows Server Service
- Windows SMB
- Windows TPM デバイス ドライバ
- Windows Win32K
- Windows インストーラー
- Windows カーネル
- Windows グループ ポリシー
- Windows フィルタリング
- Windows リモート プロシージャ コール ランタイム
- Windows 位置情報サービス
- Windows 認証方法
- リモート デスクトップ クライアント
- ロール: DNS サーバ
セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。MicrosoftはWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。