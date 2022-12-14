米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は12月13日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases December 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。
これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- .NET Framework
- Azure
- Client Server Run-time Subsystem (CSRSS)
- Microsoft Bluetooth Driver
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
- Microsoft Graphics Component
- Microsoft Office
- Microsoft Office OneNote
- Microsoft Office Outlook
- Microsoft Office SharePoint
- Microsoft Office Visio
- Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
- Role: Windows Hyper-V
- SysInternals
- Windows Certificates
- Windows Contacts
- Windows DirectX
- Windows Error Reporting
- Windows Fax Compose Form
- Windows HTTP Print Provider
- Windows Kernel
- Windows PowerShell
- Windows Print Spooler Components
- Windows Projected File System
- Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP)
- Windows SmartScreen
- Windows Subsystem for Linux
- Windows Terminal
セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、一部の脆弱性は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。