米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は11月8日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds Seven Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に7個の脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。これら脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって積極的に悪用されていることが確認されており注意が必要。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2022-41091 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2022-41073 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2022-41125 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2022-41128 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2021-25337 Samsung - Mobile Devices
- CVE-2021-25369 Samsung - Mobile Devices
- CVE-2021-25370 Samsung - Mobile Devices
脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2022-41091
|Microsoft Windows Mark of the Web (MOTW) contains a security feature bypass vulnerability resulting in a limited loss of integrity and availability of security features.
|CVE-2022-41073
|Microsoft Windows Print Spooler contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows an attacker to gain SYSTEM-level privileges.
|CVE-2022-41125
|Microsoft Windows Cryptographic Next Generation (CNG) Key Isolation Service contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows an attacker to gain SYSTEM-level privileges.
|CVE-2022-41128
|Microsoft Windows contains an unspecified vulnerability in the JScript9 scripting language which allows for remote code execution.
|CVE-2021-25337
|Samsung mobile devices contain an improper access control vulnerability in clipboard service which allows untrusted applications to read or write arbitrary files. This vulnerability was chained with CVE-2021-25369 and CVE-2021-25370.
|CVE-2021-25369
|Samsung mobile devices using Mali GPU contains an improper access control vulnerability in sec_log file. Exploitation of the vulnerability exposes sensitive kernel information to the userspace. This vulnerability was chained with CVE-2021-25337 and CVE-2021-25370.
|CVE-2021-25370
|Samsung mobile devices using Mali GPU contain an incorrect implementation handling file descriptor in dpu driver. This incorrect implementation results in memory corruption, leading to kernel panic. This vulnerability was chained with CVE-2021-25337 and CVE-2021-25369.
Windowsの脆弱性は比較的最近公開されたものが、Samsungモバイルデバイスの脆弱性は2021年に公開されたものが登録されている。カタログに追加された脆弱性は積極的に悪用が確認されている点に注意が必要。該当する製品を使っている場合は、提供されているCVE情報やベンダの提供する情報を確認するとともに、迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。