CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2022-41091 Microsoft Windows Mark of the Web (MOTW) contains a security feature bypass vulnerability resulting in a limited loss of integrity and availability of security features.

CVE-2022-41073 Microsoft Windows Print Spooler contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows an attacker to gain SYSTEM-level privileges.

CVE-2022-41125 Microsoft Windows Cryptographic Next Generation (CNG) Key Isolation Service contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows an attacker to gain SYSTEM-level privileges.

CVE-2022-41128 Microsoft Windows contains an unspecified vulnerability in the JScript9 scripting language which allows for remote code execution.

CVE-2021-25337 Samsung mobile devices contain an improper access control vulnerability in clipboard service which allows untrusted applications to read or write arbitrary files. This vulnerability was chained with CVE-2021-25369 and CVE-2021-25370.

CVE-2021-25369 Samsung mobile devices using Mali GPU contains an improper access control vulnerability in sec_log file. Exploitation of the vulnerability exposes sensitive kernel information to the userspace. This vulnerability was chained with CVE-2021-25337 and CVE-2021-25370.