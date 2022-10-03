CVE番号 脆弱性の内容

CVE-2022-41082 Microsoft Exchange Server contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows for authenticated remote code execution. Dubbed "ProxyNotShell, this vulnerability is chainable with CVE-2022-41040 which allows for the remote code execution.

CVE-2022-41040 Microsoft Exchange Server allows for server-side request forgery. Dubbed "ProxyNotShell, this vulnerability is chainable with CVE-2022-41082 which allows for remote code execution.