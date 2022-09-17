米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は9月15日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds Six Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に6個の脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。これら脆弱性はサイバー犯罪者によって積極的に悪用されていることが確認されており注意が必要。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2022-40139 Trend Micro - Apex One and Apex One as a Service
- CVE-2013-6282 Linux - Kernel
- CVE-2013-2597 Code Aurora - ACDB Audio Driver
- CVE-2013-2596 Linux - Kernel
- CVE-2013-2094 Linux - Kernel
- CVE-2010-2568 Microsoft - Windows
脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2022-40139
|Trend Micro Apex One and Apex One as a Service contain an improper validation of rollback mechanism components that could lead to remote code execution.
|CVE-2013-6282
|The get_user and put_user API functions of the Linux kernel fail to validate the target address when being used on ARM v6k/v7 platforms. This allows an application to read and write kernel memory which could lead to privilege escalation.
|CVE-2013-2597
|The Code Aurora audio calibration database (acdb) audio driver contains a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability which allows for privilege escalation. Code Aurora is used in third-party products such as Qualcomm and Android.
|CVE-2013-2596
|Linux kernel fb_mmap function in drivers/video/fbmem.c contains an integer overflow vulnerability which allows for privilege escalation.
|CVE-2013-2094
|Linux kernel fails to check all 64 bits of attr.config passed by user space, resulting to out-of-bounds access of the perf_swevent_enabled array in sw_perf_event_destroy(). Explotation allows for privilege escalation.
|CVE-2010-2568
|Microsoft Windows incorrectly parses shortcuts in such a way that malicious code may be executed when the operating system displays the icon of a malicious shortcut file. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could execute code as the logged-on user.
今回カタログに追加されたLinuxとWindowsの脆弱性は、それぞれ2010年と2013年にアドバイザリが発行されており、かなり古いもの。カタログにはアクティブに悪用されている脆弱性が追加される仕組みになっており、脆弱性自体は古いものが含まれることもある。
カタログに追加されたということは、これら脆弱性が依然として塞がれないままになっており、サイバー攻撃に悪用されていることを意味している。カタログに追加された製品に関しては再度情報を確認するとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することが望まれる。