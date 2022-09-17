CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2022-40139 Trend Micro Apex One and Apex One as a Service contain an improper validation of rollback mechanism components that could lead to remote code execution.

CVE-2013-6282 The get_user and put_user API functions of the Linux kernel fail to validate the target address when being used on ARM v6k/v7 platforms. This allows an application to read and write kernel memory which could lead to privilege escalation.

CVE-2013-2597 The Code Aurora audio calibration database (acdb) audio driver contains a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability which allows for privilege escalation. Code Aurora is used in third-party products such as Qualcomm and Android.

CVE-2013-2596 Linux kernel fb_mmap function in drivers/video/fbmem.c contains an integer overflow vulnerability which allows for privilege escalation.

CVE-2013-2094 Linux kernel fails to check all 64 bits of attr.config passed by user space, resulting to out-of-bounds access of the perf_swevent_enabled array in sw_perf_event_destroy(). Explotation allows for privilege escalation.