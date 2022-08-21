米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は8月18日(米国時間)、「CISA Adds Seven Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog｜CISA」において、「Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog」に7個の脆弱性を追加したと伝えた。
影響を受ける主な製品やサービスは次のとおり。
- CVE-2022-22536 SAP - 複数の製品
- CVE-2022-32894 Apple - iOS and macOS
- CVE-2022-32893 Apple - iOS and macOS
- CVE-2022-2856 Google - Chrome
- CVE-2022-26923 Microsoft - Active Directory
- CVE-2022-21971 Microsoft - Windows
- CVE-2017-15944 Palo Alto - PAN-OS
脆弱性の主な内容は次のとおり。
|CVE番号
|脆弱性内容
|CVE-2022-22536
|SAP NetWeaver Application Server ABAP, SAP NetWeaver Application Server Java, ABAP Platform, SAP Content Server and SAP Web Dispatcher allow HTTP request smuggling. An unauthenticated attacker can prepend a victim's request with arbitrary data, allowing for function execution impersonating the victim or poisoning intermediary Web caches.
|CVE-2022-32894
|Apple iOS and macOS contain an out-of-bounds write vulnerability that could allow an application to execute code with kernel privileges.
|CVE-2022-32893
|Apple iOS and macOS contain an out-of-bounds write vulnerability that could allow for remote code execution when processing malicious crafted web content.
|CVE-2022-2856
|Google Chrome Intents allows for insufficient validation of untrusted input, causing unknown impacts. CISA will update this description if more information becomes available.
|CVE-2022-26923
|An authenticated user could manipulate attributes on computer accounts they own or manage, and acquire a certificate from Active Directory Certificate Services that would allow for privilege escalation to SYSTEM.
|CVE-2022-21971
|Microsoft Windows Runtime contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows for remote code execution.
|CVE-2017-15944
|Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS contains multiple, unspecified vulnerabilities which can allow for remote code execution when chained.
カタログに追加された脆弱性は、サイバー犯罪者に積極的に悪用が確認されている点に注意が必要。該当する製品を使っている場合は、提供されているCVE情報やベンダーが提供する情報を確認するとともに、迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。
今回カタログに追加された脆弱性は、2017年に発行された古いものが含まれている。カタログにはアクティブに悪用されている脆弱性が追加される仕組みになっており、脆弱性自体は古いものが含まれることも多い。長期にわたって使っている製品がこうした脆弱性を抱えたままになっていることもあるため、カタログに追加された製品に関しては再度情報を確認するとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することが望まれる。