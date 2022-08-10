米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は8月9日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases August 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。

これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • Security Update Guide - Microsoft

脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

  • .NET Core
  • Active Directory Domain Services
  • Azure Batch Node Agent
  • Azure Real Time Operating System
  • Azure Site Recovery
  • Azure Sphere
  • Microsoft ATA Port Driver
  • Microsoft Bluetooth Driver
  • Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
  • Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Microsoft Office
  • Microsoft Office Excel
  • Microsoft Office Outlook
  • Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT)
  • Remote Access Service Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol
  • Role: Windows Fax Service
  • Role: Windows Hyper-V
  • System Center Operations Manager
  • Visual Studio
  • Windows Bluetooth Service
  • Windows Canonical Display Driver
  • Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver
  • Windows Defender Credential Guard
  • Windows Digital Media
  • Windows Error Reporting
  • Windows Hello
  • Windows Internet Information Services
  • Windows Kerberos
  • Windows Kernel
  • Windows Local Security Authority (LSA)
  • Windows Network File System
  • Windows Partition Management Driver
  • Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol
  • Windows Print Spooler Components
  • Windows Secure Boot
  • Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP)
  • Windows Storage Spaces Direct
  • Windows Unified Write Filter
  • Windows WebBrowser Control
  • Windows Win32K

セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。マイクロソフトによると、 CVE-2022-34713（Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) のリモートでコードが実行される脆弱性）については、悪用が確認されているという。

MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合には内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。