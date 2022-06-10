CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2022-31460 Owl Labs Meeting Owl and Whiteboard Owl allow attackers to activate Tethering Mode with hard-coded hoothoot credentials via a certain c 150 value.

CVE-2019-7195 QNAP devices running Photo Station contains an external control of file name or path vulnerability allowing remote attackers to access or modify system files.

CVE-2019-7194 QNAP devices running Photo Station contains an external control of file name or path vulnerability allowing remote attackers to access or modify system files.

CVE-2019-7193 QNAP QTS contains an improper input validation vulnerability allowing remote attackers to inject code on the system.

CVE-2019-7192 QNAP NAS devices running Photo Station contain an improper access control vulnerability allowing remote attackers to gain unauthorized access to the system.

CVE-2019-5825 Google Chromium V8 contains an out-of-bounds write vulnerability which allows a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption.

CVE-2019-15271 A deserialization of untrusted data vulnerability in the web-based management interface of certain Cisco Small Business RV Series Routers could allow an attacker to execute code with root privileges.

CVE-2018-6065 Google Chromium V8 Engine contains an integer overflow vulnerability which allows a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption.

CVE-2018-4990 Adobe Acrobat and Reader have a double free vulnerability that could lead to remote code execution.

CVE-2018-17480 Google Chromium V8 contains an out-of-bounds write vulnerability which allows a remote attacker to execute code inside a sandbox.

CVE-2018-17463 Google Chromium V8 contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows for remote code execution.

CVE-2017-6862 Multiple NETGEAR devices contain a buffer overflow vulnerability that allow for authentication bypass and remote code execution.

CVE-2017-5070 Google Chromium V8 Engine contains a type confusion vulnerability which allows a remote attacker to execute code inside a sandbox.

CVE-2017-5030 Google Chromium V8 Engine contains a memory corruption vulnerability which allows a remote attacker to execute code.

CVE-2016-5198 Google Chromium V8 Engine contains an out-of-bounds memory vulnerability.

CVE-2016-1646 Google Chromium V8 contains an out-of-bounds read vulnerability.

CVE-2013-1331 Microsoft Office contains a buffer overflow vulnerability which allows remote attackers to execute code via crafted PNG data in an Office document.

CVE-2012-5054 Adobe Flash Player contains an integer overflow vulnerability which allows remote attackers to execute code via malformed arguments.

CVE-2012-4969 Microsoft Internet Explorer contains a use-after-free vulnerability which allows remote attackers to execute code via a crafted web site.

CVE-2012-1889 Microsoft XML Core Services contains a memory corruption vulnerability which could allow for remote code execution.

CVE-2012-0767 Adobe Flash Player contains a XSS vulnerability which allows remote attackers to inject web script or HTML.

CVE-2012-0754 Adobe Flash Player contains a memory corruption vulnerability which allows remote attackers to execute code or cause denial-of-service.

CVE-2012-0151 The Authenticode Signature Verification function in Microsoft Windows (WinVerifyTrust) does not properly validate the digest of a signed portable executable (PE) file, which allows user-assisted remote attackers to execute code.

CVE-2011-2462 The Universal 3D (U3D) component in Adobe Acrobat and Reader contains a memory corruption vulnerability which could allow remote attackers to execute code or cause denial-of-service.

CVE-2011-0609 Adobe Flash Player contains an unspecified vulnerability which allows remote attackers to execute code or cause denial-of-service.

CVE-2010-2883 Adobe Acrobat and Reader contain a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability which allows remote attackers to execute code or cause denial-of-service.

CVE-2010-2572 Microsoft PowerPoint contains a buffer overflow vulnerability that alllows for remote code execution.

CVE-2010-1297 Adobe Flash Player contains a memory corruption vulnerability that allows remote attackers to execute code or cause denial-of-service.

CVE-2009-4324 Use-after-free vulnerability in Adobe Acrobat and Reader allows remote attackers to execute code via a crafted PDF file.

CVE-2009-3953 Adobe Acrobat and Reader contains an array boundary issue in Universal 3D (U3D) support that could lead to remote code execution.

CVE-2009-1862 Adobe Acrobat and Reader and Adobe Flash Player allows remote attackers to execute code or cause denial-of-service.

CVE-2009-0563 Microsoft Office contains a buffer overflow vulnerability that allows remote attackers to execute code via a Word document with a crafted tag containing an invalid length field.

CVE-2009-0557 Microsoft Office contains an object record corruption vulnerability which allows remote attackers to execute code via a crafted Excel file with a malformed record object.

CVE-2008-0655 Adobe Acrobat and Reader contains an unespecified vulnerability described as a design flaw which could allow a specially crafted file to be printed silently an arbitrary number of times.

CVE-2007-5659 Adobe Acrobat and Reader contain a buffer overflow vulnerability which allows remote attackers to execute code via a PDF file with long arguments to unspecified JavaScript methods.