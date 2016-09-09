スマホとデジタル家電

会員ページ

お知らせ

「Beats by Dr.Dre」の最新情報・話題まとめ

Apple傘下のオーディオブランド「Beats by Dr.Dre」に関する情報をお届け。ヘッドホン、イヤホンなどの製品、イベントレポートなど。

2019年04月04日(木)

Top

Beats「Powerbeats Pro」発表、H1チップ採用、完全ワイヤレスに

サウンド / オーディオ 04/04 07:12

2019年03月04日(月)

Top

Beatsとsacaiのコラボモデル、ビーズを組み合わせて楽しめる

サウンド / オーディオ 03/04 17:12

2019年02月22日(金)

Top

Beats by Dr.Dre、「BeatsXイヤフォン」に新色のスカイブルーを追加

サウンド / オーディオ 02/22 19:27

2018年11月16日(金)

Top

Beats、藤原ヒロシとのコラボによるイベント「the VINYL」を原宿で開催

サウンド / オーディオ 11/16 20:12

2018年10月24日(水)

Top

Beats、ミッキーマウスをフィーチャーしたディズニーとのコラボモデルを発表 - 新キャンペーン「全ては○○から始まった」も展開

サウンド / オーディオ 10/24 08:00

2018年10月19日(金)

Top

Beats、「Studio3 Wireless」にDJ Khaled＋Retnaとのコラボモデルを追加

サウンド / オーディオ 10/19 08:00

2018年10月10日(水)

Top

Beats、「Studio3 Wireless」にエレガントな新色「Skyline Collection」を追加

サウンド / オーディオ 10/10 14:47

2018年09月13日(木)

Top

Beats、「Solo3 Wireless」と「urBeats3」に新型iPhoneにあわせた新色追加

サウンド / オーディオ 09/13 16:49

2018年08月06日(月)

Top

Bluetoothスポーツイヤホンの選び方 - トレーニングやアクティビティを楽しく!

サウンド / オーディオ 08/06 08:51

2018年06月11日(月)

Top

Beats by Dr. Dreが著名サッカー選手を起用したキャンペーン動画を公開

サウンド / オーディオ 06/11 18:58

2018年06月06日(水)

Top

Beats、ワイヤレスイヤホンとヘッドホンにポップなカラバリ

サウンド / オーディオ 06/06 13:13

2018年05月30日(水)

Top

ビーツ、レッドとブラックの特別色を採用した10周年モデル

サウンド / オーディオ 05/30 12:11

2018年03月26日(月)

Top

Beats by Dr. Dreの歴史を追ったドキュメンタリー『ディファイアント・ワンズ:ドレー&ジミー』の配信がNETFLIXで開始

アップル 03/26 09:35

2018年03月22日(木)

Top

Beats by Dr.Dre、AMBUSHとのタッグでAmazon Fashion "AT TOKYO"に初参加

アップル 03/22 16:57

2018年02月06日(火)

Top

Apple、学生や教職員向けに2018年の「新学期を始めよう」キャンペーン実施

アップル 02/06 18:22

2018年02月01日(木)

Top

Beats by Dr. DreとUNDEFEATEDがコラボ - BeatsXとBeats Pill+に限定モデル

iPhone 02/01 18:11

2017年09月14日(木)

Top

Beats、「Solo3 Wireless」と「BeatsX」にiPhone 8とマッチする新色

サウンド / オーディオ 09/14 20:25

2017年09月11日(月)

Top

85%のシェアを確保したAirPodsと、W1搭載のBeats Studio3 Wireless - 松村太郎のApple深読み・先読み

iPhone 09/11 13:30

2017年09月05日(火)

Top

Beats、W1チップ搭載のワイヤレスヘッドホン「Studio3 Wireless」

テレビ / レコーダー 09/05 16:13

2017年08月29日(火)

Top

動画ライフがはかどりまくり! iPhone＆iPad視聴の筆者が選ぶ最強ワイヤレスイヤホン「BeatsX」

サウンド / オーディオ 08/29 11:28

2017年08月28日(月)

Top

Beats、ヘッドホンなど3機種にアーバンな新色「Neighborhood Collection」

サウンド / オーディオ 08/28 16:11

2017年07月26日(水)

Top

Beats by Dr.Dre、Balmainとのコラボを記念したVIPパーティーを開催

サウンド / オーディオ 07/26 20:43

2017年07月25日(火)

Top

Beats by Dr.Dre、LINEの「ブラウン」とコラボした「Solo3 Wireless」発売

サウンド / オーディオ 07/25 21:48

2017年07月20日(木)

Top

Beats、Balmainとコラボしたヘッドホン2機種 - アーバン・サファリを表現

サウンド / オーディオ 07/20 18:38

2017年05月17日(水)

Top

「Powerbeats3 Wireless」に、アスリートを讃える新色トロフィー・ゴールド

サウンド / オーディオ 05/17 19:41

2016年11月11日(金)

Top

Beats「Solo3 Wireless」「Pill+」に(PRODUCT)RED、シトラスレッド登場

アップル 11/11 06:23

2016年09月09日(金)

Top

KDDI、Beatsの「Solo3 Wireless」などを販売 - Apple公式以外で国内最速

サウンド / オーディオ 09/09 21:31

Top

Beats by Dr. Dre、「Solo3 Wireless」などBluetoothヘッドホン3機種を発表

サウンド / オーディオ 09/09 21:20

2016年08月07日(日)

Top

1万円台で買える海外ブランドのコスパ高イヤホン5選

サウンド / オーディオ 08/07 08:00

2016年08月04日(木)

Top

Beats by Dr. Dre、10カ国をイメージしたヘッドホン「Unity Edition」

サウンド / オーディオ 08/04 15:29

最初へ 1 最後へ

バックナンバー

2019
2018
2017
総合
ビジネス
デジタル
ライフ
エンタメ
プレゼント
RANKING
  1. 1

    Beats「Powerbeats Pro」発表、H1チップ採用、完全ワイヤレスに
  2. 2

    ソニーがCES 2019で発表した新製品・総まとめ - 実はこんなにありました！
  3. 3

    AVIOTの下剋上、1万円前後でハイレベルな完全ワイヤレスイヤホンが登場
  4. 4

    ゼンハイザー「MOMENTUM True Wireless」レビュー、ヒーローは遅れてやってくる?
  5. 5

    ソニーのグラスサウンドスピーカー聴き比べレビュー、新機種はココが進化！
もっと読む
画像ニュースRANKING
  1. 1
    Iapp
  2. 2
    Iapp
  3. 3
    Iapp
  4. 4
    Iapp
  5. 5
    Iapp
  6. 6
    Iapp
新着記事
もっと読む