『サイバーパンク2077』が「DLSS 4」対応、Transformerモデルとの切り替えやマルチフレーム生成実装

CD PROJEKT REDは1月23日、提供中の『サイバーパンク2077』において「パッチ2.21」をリリースし、NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50シリーズで対応する最新機能や、NVIDIA DLSS 4関連機能を実装した。フォトモードにおける修正やコンソール向けのアップデートも行われている。

ゲームプレイ面ではなく、システム面に新機能を追加するアップデート。中でも1月30日にNVIDIA GeForce RTX 50シリーズで展開されるようになったDLSS 4機能をサポートする点が大きな特徴で、DLSS Ray Reconstruction、DLSS Super Resolutionを刷新。DLAAは従来のCNNモデルに加えてTransformerエンジンも選択できるようになり、性能や品質を見比べられるようになっている。

Patch 2.21 for #Cyberpunk2077 is being rolled out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S! 💛



This update adds support for DLSS 4 on PC and introduces various fixes, notably to SmartFrames on Xbox and Photo Mode across all platforms.



Full list of changes: https://t.co/g4PD8vzRzB pic.twitter.com/Dx5MIRJ0gp