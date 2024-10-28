2025年10月10日から12日までフランスのニースで開催される格闘ゲームの祭典「EVO France」のメインタイトルが発表された。

発表されたのは、『Street Fighter 6（ストリートファイター6）』『Tekken 8（鉄拳8）』『GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE（ギルティギア ストライヴ）』『Dragon Ball FighterZ（ドラゴンボールファイターズ）』『Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising（グランブルーファンタジーヴァーサス ライジング）』『FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves（餓狼伝説 City of the Wolves）』の6タイトルだ。

No more announcements today... 6 games have been revealed for @Evo France, we look forward to seeing you in 2025! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8akVXfBmD3