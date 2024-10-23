コナミデジタルエンタテインメントは、MLB（Major League Baseball）とMLB選手会（Major League Baseball Players Association）承認のモバイルゲーム完全新作『eBaseball : MLB PRO SPIRIT（メジャスピ）』を10月23日にリリースした。

『メジャスピ』は基本プレイ無料（アイテム課金制）のMLBモバイルゲーム。KONAMI野球ゲームアンバサダーである大谷翔平選手が、“カバーアスリート”として、キービジュアルやアプリアイコンなど、本作のイメージを飾る。大谷選手のほか、全30球団とそのホーム球場、および実在選手たちをリアルなグラフィックで登場する。

ゲーム内では、ログインするだけで「カバーアスリート：大谷 翔平（DH）」がもらえるキャンペーンや、与えられたミッションをクリアすると「グレードIV契約書」などのアイテムが手に入るイベントなどを開催している。

eBaseball™: MLB PRO SPIRIT ローンチトレーラー

大谷選手コメント

MLBの新作ゲーム『メジャスピ』のカバーアスリートとなれたこと、大変光栄に思います。

MLBでプレーすることは自分にとっても長年の夢だったので、ファンの皆さんにこのリアルなゲームを体験していただき、野球をより身近に感じていただけることがとても嬉しいです。

今日から「大谷 翔平」が手に入るキャンペーンも実施しているので、ぜひ僕をチームに加えて遊んでみてください。

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com. Officially Licensed Product of MLB Players, Inc. MLBPA trademarks, copyrighted works and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without the written consent of MLBPA or MLB Players, Inc. Visit www.MLBPLAYERS.com the Players Choice on the web. Getty Images All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license. ©Konami Digital Entertainment