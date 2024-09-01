老舗テック媒体「Anandtech」が閉鎖 - 精緻なレビューに定評、27年の活動に幕

海外テック媒体で1997年から活動してきた「AnandTech」が、8月30日に更新を停止した。現編集長のRyan Smith氏による署名で「End of the Road: An AnandTech Farewell」と題した記事が掲載されており、謝辞が述べられている。

AnandTechは1997年にAnand Shimpi氏が創始したテック媒体で、当時はGeocitiesで「Anand's Hardware Tech Page」という名前でホスティングされていた（aboutページから）。現編集長のRyan Smith氏は19年前から同誌に寄稿してきた人物で、10年前からは編集長を担当。今回27年の活動に終止符を打ち、新しい記事の掲載が行われない旨を伝えている。

なお、記事は今後もしばらく出版元のFuture PLCが公開し続けるようだ。あわせて多くのユーザーがいるフォーラムも運営され、「AnandTechが記事を公開しなくなった場合でも、誰もが最新のテクノロジーについて話す場所があり、その議論は48時間以上続けられます」と述べられている。