老舗テック媒体「Anandtech」が閉鎖 - 精緻なレビューに定評、27年の活動に幕

海外テック媒体で1997年から活動してきた「AnandTech」が、8月30日に更新を停止した。現編集長のRyan Smith氏による署名で「End of the Road: An AnandTech Farewell」と題した記事が掲載されており、謝辞が述べられている。

AnandTechは1997年にAnand Shimpi氏が創始したテック媒体で、当時はGeocitiesで「Anand's Hardware Tech Page」という名前でホスティングされていた（aboutページから）。現編集長のRyan Smith氏は19年前から同誌に寄稿してきた人物で、10年前からは編集長を担当。今回27年の活動に終止符を打ち、新しい記事の掲載が行われない旨を伝えている。

なお、記事は今後もしばらく出版元のFuture PLCが公開し続けるようだ。あわせて多くのユーザーがいるフォーラムも運営され、「AnandTechが記事を公開しなくなった場合でも、誰もが最新のテクノロジーについて話す場所があり、その議論は48時間以上続けられます」と述べられている。

AnandTech will stay online so readers can continue to access articles from our archive, and the forums will remain active to serve our community. Our sister site Tom's Hardware, will also continue to publish all the latest news, reviews and more from the PC world. Thank you all pic.twitter.com/Y8kCpUbeNN